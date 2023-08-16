Selena Gomez wrapped in a blanket has become an instant meme

Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity meme template after an image of her looking cosy in a blanket when viral online.

It all started when a photo of the singer and Only Murders in the Building star wrapped in a blanket and as she stared off into the distance in a candid shot that looked both mysterious and dramatic.

The snap was shared on the Instagram Story of her friend Dominic J West but soon found its way on social media as it became the new viral meme on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The photo below is the one that has everyone meme-ing:

Here is a round-up of the best memes:









































The meme has become so viral that it has managed to reach Gomez who was able to laugh at herself and the different memes from her candid photo - so much so that she even shared some to her Instagram Stories - here are the two she shared:





Good to see she's loving the people's creativity with the meme.

