Selma Blair facing backlash for Islamophobic comments

Actor Selma Blair is being criticised after leaving an Islamophobic comment under an Instagram video.

The comment was left under a video posted by Abraham Hamra one week ago, which shows Hamra calling out U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, D-Mi., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., for voting against a measure that would prevent anyone who part took in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack from immigrating to the U.S.

Hamra calls Tlaib a "liar," "moron" and a "hateful anti-Semite" in the video and adds "the truth is, the Jews have been victimized by the Arabs, and not the other way around."

Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, caked the bill "redundant with already existing federal law."

"It’s just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe," she said.

The comment, which has now been taken down, contained Blair thanking Hamra.

“Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds,” Blair wrote in the post. “They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”

On Twitter/X many expressed their criticism of Blair's comments. Blair has since deleted her account on the platform.

Other celebrities, including Michael Rapaport and Debra Messing, commented in support of Hamra also, but their comments remain up.

Blair has not yet responded to the backlash.

