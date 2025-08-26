Serena Williams' weight-loss drug ad campaign sparks division: 'I'm scared'

Serena Williams has announced to the world loud and proud that she's been taking GLP-1 medication in a bid to lose 31 pounds.

The former tennis pro admits that after giving birth to her daughters, Olympia and Adira, she was struggling to see any results from diet and exercise, and decided to turn to the ever-controversial weight-loss drugs to reach her goals. There is no suggestion Williams is breaching any laws or regulations.

“As an athlete and as someone that has done everything, I just couldn’t get my weight to where I needed to be at a healthy place, and believe me I don’t take shortcuts. I do everything but shortcuts,” Williams said in an interview on TODAY.

The world has been crying out for more transparency over these medications, which often go by brand names including Mounjaro and Ozempic - however, there's now concern that in Williams' case, the line between transparency and promotion has been blurred.

That is, when you take into account that the 43-year-old's posts about weight loss drugs were a paid advertisement - that means no mention of side-effects, or long-term impact of the drugs (of which we still don't know) - just waxing lyrical about her new-found thinness.

More specifically, the company behind the campaign is Ro, "a telehealth company connecting patients with US-licensed professionals", to access the drugs more easily.

When you also take into account that her husband is an investor in the company she's promoting, it's easy to see why people are up in arms about the world number one becoming the poster girl for giving into societal beauty standards.

Sure, Williams has complete choice and freedom over her own body, and GLP-1s have helped many people, when used legally, safely, and under proper guidance of medical professionals.

However, the generation that bashed the sale of skinny teas and waist trainers are now openly pushing a product that, arguably, has the potential to be far more damaging - and for money, rather than sharing a genuine personal perspective, allowing followers to make informed decisions about their health.

Even a quick look at Ro's website delivers the message: "GLP-1 medications may have serious side effects, including possible thyroid tumors" - none of which were disclosed in the advert.

"Promoting them [weight loss drugs] through glossy photo shoots and celebrity endorsements risks turning them into must-have lifestyle accessories instead of what they are - pharmaceuticals", notes content creator, Alex Light.

"We have to question a culture that keeps turning private medical interventions into aspirational marketing, especially when women's insecurities are the fuel driving all of this."





"I think there's something to be said about the fact that she's made her career as someone in a bigger body who's taken up space on the tennis court - known for physicality and muscularness - that she is still affected by this societal lean", adds journalist, Nicole Vassell.

"ANY advertising for MEDICATION should be illegal idk why they allow this in the us. this should be a conversation between someone and their DOCTOR", another person noted.

"It's a condemnation of the narrative society has for women - that our bodies shouldn't be strong, or powerful, or healthy, and that instead it must be (and it can't be beautiful unless it's) skinny", someone else penned.

Some of the most common side-effects of GLP-1 drugs include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue, and dehydration, and their long-term impact is still not known.

Even Jameela Jamil has now weighed in on the conversation, echoing the sentiments of others who have raised their concerns.

"The thing I feel most uncomfortable about here is that celebrities have access to doctors most other don't have access to. These 'miracle' weight loss drugs come at a price."

She went on, "The side effects can include paralysis of the gastric system, pancreatitis, cancer, hair loss, osteoporosis, severe malnutrition, muscle mass loss, depression (there have been reports of suicide), thyroid issues, blindness and they can really wreak havoc on your metabolism."

"You need medical support," she continued. "If things go wrong, you don't have a billion dollars to fix it, that's why I don't like celebrities pushing drugs with such drastic undocumented side effects."

While we adjust to a new normal of diet culture resurgence - the very least we can do is stop monetising its impact.

Indy100 reached out to Ro, who directed us to a blog with the following statement: "Serena knows firsthand how hard it is when you’re doing all the 'right' things and still struggling to see results. We hope that sharing Serena’s story can inspire others and reduce the stigma that surrounds these medications. Her message is simple: everyone deserves access to the treatment and support they need to feel their best."

