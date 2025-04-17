Serena Williams confirms whether Super Bowl crip walk was directed at Drake

Tennis icon Serena Williams has opened up about her famous crip walk at the 2025 Super Bowl and finally revealed whether it was a dig at Drake.

Super Bowl LIX saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans back in February, but many of the headlines came from Kendrick Lamar’s half-time show .

Williams, like Lamar, is from Compton, California, and made a surprise cameo appearance where she did the crip walk on stage.

Her appearance sparked discourse online with some suggesting her performing there was a dig at her ex-boyfriend – the Canadian rapper Drake - who also had a major feud with Lamar which spawned the diss track 'Not Like Us'.

In a recent interview with Time magazine, Williams spoke about the moment and has revealed that it wasn’t aimed at Drake.

“Absolutely not,” Williams responded to whether it was directed at the rapper. “I would never do that. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that.

“I respect how they could. Obviously I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years.”

Getty Images





Online, it seems people weren’t buying Williams’ claim.

“Girl who you think you fooling?” someone wrote.

Another said: “Girl you danced to a diss song about him you knew damn well what you were doing.”

Someone else said: “Why do I not believe her.”

Why not read…

Drake changed the lyrics to one of his hits after Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl diss

All of the times Drake has spoken about Serena Williams

Kendrick Lamar fans uncover symbolic detail at the Super Bowl

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings