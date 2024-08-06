Paris restaurant responds after turning away Serena Williams

A restaurant in Paris has responded after denying Serena Williams entry during the Olympics.

The tennis icon is currently in Paris for the prestigious sporting event, where she featured in the four-hour opening ceremony centred around the French capital's river.

However, she has since turned to X/Twitter to vent her frustrations after being turned away from an "empty restaurant".

"Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024," she wrote, alongside a melting face and rolling eyes emoji.



The restaurant has since issued a response, writing: "Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight. Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved."

Meanwhile, Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has since chimed in on pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati's performance after he went viral.



When Ammirati attempted to clear the 5.70 metre mark on Saturday (3 August), his manhood seemingly got in the way.

Writing on Twitter/X, Stubbs wrote: "Seriously!!! When your sport is all about getting your body over a bar and it's a matter of millimetres.

"My man! Call a drag queen! She'll teach u how to tuck it! This is unbelievable!"

Despite Ammirati's attempt, reports claim he has since been approached by an adult industry company.

The vice president of porn site CamSoda, Daryn Parker, has reportedly sent a proposal to the 21-year-old, offering him a six-figure sum to show off his "talent".

