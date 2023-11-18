'Unreal scenes' as Sergio Ramos presents Shakira with award for her Pique diss track

The Latin Grammy's took place on Friday night and has been hailed for an epic piece on trolling as Shakira was awarded 'Best Song of the Year' for her diss track on ex Gerard Pique - which was presented to her by his former football rival Sergio Ramos.

If you've been keeping track of the epic break-up between Shakira and Pique, you'll know that they separated in June last year after 11 years together, with the footballer being accused of cheating on the Colombian pop star.

The break-up has hardly been peaceful with the former lovers using any opportunity they can to take very public digs at each other. The most notable of these digs is Shakira's record-breaking diss track about the former Barcelona and Spain defender 'BZRP Music Session #53.'

The song, which is a collaboration with Karol G, also won Best Pop Song but it was the appearance of Ramos at the event in Seville, which really got people talking.

Ramos, who played with Pique for the Spanish national team, winning both the World Cup and the Euros, would have been fierce rivals on the pitch too having clashed many times while playing for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Although the interaction between the pair wasn't awkward, people couldn't help but revel in the scenes that were unfolding before their eyes.









During her acceptance speech, the 46-year-old singer spoke of "tough moments" adding: "I also want to share this with my Spanish audience, who has been there with me through the good and bad times."

"In those hard and tough moments I've experienced here in this country, I have loved so much but at no moment has stopped giving me love and support."

Pique retired from football in November 2022 having played more than 600 games for Barcelona. Ramos, meanwhile, is still playing having recently rejoined Sevilla having enjoyed a glittering spell at Real Madrid before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

