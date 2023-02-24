Shakira torches her 'monotonous' relationship with Pique in latest song

The fallout from Shakira and Gerard Pique’s breakup continues to be felt in the showbiz world, and now the singer has given us more drama with a new song.

The Colombian star appeared to slam her ex with her new song ‘TQG Te Quedó Grande’, a duet released with Karol G.

The tracks appear to criticise former footballer Pique and his new girlfriend, Clara Chía.

It’s also been described as a diss-track from Karol G, with lyrics that have been interpreted as a criticism of former partner Anuel AA by some.

The song reportedly sees the pair pledge to never make mistakes in love in the future, as well as stating they’d never compete for a man again.

KAROL G, Shakira - TQG (Official Video) www.youtube.com

It also sees them claim that their former lovers are still interested in them, and accuses them of liking their photos on Instagram.

Shakira also references her 2022 song ‘Monotonia’, which saw her say her relationship with Pique ended because of monotony.

‘TQG Te Quedó Grande’ has racked up more than 21 million views after being released on Friday (February 24).

She sings “Tu buscando fuera la comida y yo diciendo que era la monotonía,” which reportedly translates as meaning ‘looking elsewhere for food’ and “me saying that it was monotony”.

Ouch.

Shakira and Gerard Pique were together for 11 years KAROL G/Shakira/Getty

Meanwhile, Pique recently made his new relationship social media official.

The Spanish former professional footballer's relationship debut with his new partner, Clara Chia Marti, comes two weeks after the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ artist dropped a scathing music video and diss track titled "BZRP Music Session #53" with Argentine DJ and record producer Bizarrap.

