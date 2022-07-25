Sharon Stone posted a topless photo to her Instagram celebrating her "gratefully imperfect" self.

On Sunday, Stone, 64, posted a snap of herself enjoying the sun outside while wearing nothing but bikini bottoms and a towel draped across her shoulders.

With her head tilted backwards and a big smile on her face, the Casino actress captured the attention of followers and fans with her photo which she captioned, "Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day".

Known as a sex symbol through the 1990s, Stone is well-known for her portrayal of the femme fatal in films like Basic Instinct, The Specialist, Sliver, and more.

With over 100k likes, Stone received praise from other celebrities who thought her topless photo was iconic.



"I C O N," Whitney Cummings wrote.

"Legend!" Lisa Rinna commented.

"And like a goddess, she laughs at the mortals," Paulina Porizkov wrote.

Other people praised Stone for posting a photo of her nearly nude body in celebration of aging.

"Embracing our aging bodies is difficult. Thank you for showing us that we are beautiful no matter our age or what life has done to our bodies. We are still beautiful and amazing." A commenter wrote.

"She is still dynamite," another commenter said.

The photo comes just a month after Stone revealed she had lost nine children to miscarriages and advocated for women's reproductive health following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade.

As an activist for women's health and rights, Stone has put her foot down and taken back the narrative of the sex symbol.

“People still want to see my boobs. I’m 62! It’s like, ‘Really? Grow up!’ But also, 'Here’s some boobs!’” she joked when speaking with Town & Countrymagazine in 2020.

