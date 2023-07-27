Sinead O'Connor's final lines in her autobiography are utterly heartbreaking

Since it was announced last night that Sinead O'Connor has died aged 56, people have been remembering her life.

The Irish singer's family announced the death "with great sadness" on Wednesday evening (July 26). The cause of death was not made public.

O'Connor wrote a memoir and lines from it feel heartbreaking now, knowing she has died.

The book, written in 2021 is called Rememberings. The closing lines look towards life after the coronavirus pandemic and read: "Then between albums and tours, I'll have an occupation. Not be sitting round for a year at a time with nothing but idle hands.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Because of the virus, it feels like the end of the world and the beginning of another.

"Maybe a better one."

The Grammy-winning singer shot to international stardom in 1990 with the hit ballad Nothing Compares 2 U, and released 10 studio albums between 1987 and 2014.

A 2022 documentary about O'Connor, called Nothing Compares, was set to be aired on television for the first time by Sky on 29 July.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.