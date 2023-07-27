Conor McGregor leads tributes for Sinead O'Connor following her death

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56 and tributes celebrating her life have poured in.

Her death was announced on Wednesday (26 July) by her family in a brief statement. No cause of death was given.

It read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The singer hailed from Dublin, Ireland, and rose to fame thanks to a global hit with the 1990 ballad Nothing Compares 2 U.

Throughout her musical career, O’Connor was no stranger to controversy and famously shocked the US by ripping up a picture of Pope John Paul II during a 1992 appearance on the talk show Saturday Night Live in protest against child abuse in the Catholic Church.

The news of her death stunned many, from the world of entertainment and beyond, and has led to an outpouring of heartfelt tributes for the musical icon.

O’Connor’s death comes 18 months after that of her 17-year-old son Shane. In one of her last posts on social media, she said he was “the love of my life, the lamp of my soul”.

She will be remembered not only for her singing voice but for her activism and bravery in opposing atrocities, even in the face of significant backlash.

