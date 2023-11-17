Snoop Dogg reveals the one person who can out-smoke him in resurfaced clip

Snoop Dogg recently announced his decision to quit smoking and since then a clip has resurfaced where the rapper revealed the 'only person' who can out-smoke him.

The 52-year-old - whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr - took to Instagram yesterday (November 16) to share the news with fans.

"After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," he wrote.

The announcement surprised fans, given Snoop's well-documented love for weed and the responses ranged from wishing him well to questioning whether it was some kind of publicity stunt.

Meanwhile, a clip from 2018 when Snoop appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been making rounds, where he revealed the only person - a musician - that could out-smoke him.

The conversation began with Kimmel asking Snoop who he would put on a ‘Mount Rushmore' of pot smokers.

"Seth Rogen was here last week, and we were talking about Mount Rushmore of pot smokers, and of course, you are on.

"And I think that Seth is on Mt. Rushmore. Who would you put on that Mt. Rushmore?" Kimmel put to the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper.

Snoop pondered for a moment before he gave his answer: "I would put Bob Marley."

“I would put Cheech and Chong - they were the first faces on the mountain, they're the ones who showed us what a mountain was."

"Willie P. Nelson is definitely on there," he added.

"And by the way, Willie Nelson is the only person who has ever out smoked Snoop Dogg. I had to hit the 'time out' button."

When questioned by Kimmel as to whether he's had to hit the 'time out' button before, Snoop insisted: “Never, never.”

Nelson has also recalled the time he spent with Snoop, as he told the Daily Beastin 2021 how they connected when they were both in The Netherlands.

“That was over in Amsterdam!" the country musician said, a city where smoking marijuana in coffee shops is accepted.



“I called Snoop and I said, 'Hey buddy, you gotta come over here. This is where it’s at!'

"So, he came over and we hit every bar, every smoke place in Amsterdam. We had a helluva time."

