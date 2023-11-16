Snoop Dogg reveals on Instagram he has quit smoking weed

Snoop Dogg has announced that he is giving up smoking weed.

In a recent Instagram grid-worthy post to his 82.4m followers, the 52-year-old rapper - whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr - broke the news to his fans.

"After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time," the text on the image read.

For the post caption, he simply added: "I’m giving up smoke," not revealing the motivations behind this decision.

Fans have been sharing their reaction and support in the comments section.

One person said: "I mean look. The guy has smoked more j’s and blunts than anyone on the planet. He’s prolly smoked more than anyone has or ever will. It’s actually not surprising when I think about it that way."

"Mind over matter you got this," another person wrote.

A third person replied: "Bruh.. it is NOT April yet."

"His official blunt roller on the market for a new gig," a fourth person commented.

Someone else added: "I gave up marijuana a year ago.. it feels good and I feel healthier. Good luck on your journey."





Snoop Dogg is famously known for his love of smoking weed, he appeared to have a puff ahead of his Super Bowl performance last year and had fans desperately to fill his blunt roller vacancy.



He even has a cannabis-focused digital media platform called Merry Jane which he launched in 2015, while last year Snoop Dogg also invested the THC-infused savory snacks called TSUMo Snacks.

Some are convinced this recent announcement is a publicity stunt for a possible edibles business.

One person said: "He about to change the edibles game or something."

"I know a 'I’m doing edibles now' post when I see one," another person wrote, while someone else added: "Edibles it is!"

Back in 2013, he revealed in a Twitter Q&A that he smokes up to 150 blunts per day - a number similar to the one Snoop Dogg's personal blunt roller Renegade Piranha estimated.

"On average, I do about half a pound a day, which seems excessive. So that's roughly like 75 to 150 units per day. I calculate it at over 450,000 blunts," Piranha said last year.

However, the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper did deny this claim though in an Instagram post where he screenshotted the stat and wrote in the caption: "The bitch is conning u man."





Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has previously shared how he's lowered his weed intake since becoming a grandfather.

'Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways,' he told DailyMail.com in March.

'The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with because I want to see my grandkids grow old.

"The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking?

"Am I doing extra-curricular or am I just doing what I’m supposed to be doing?"

