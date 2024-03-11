Adam22 accused of ‘capitalising’ on Sophia Leone’s death

Adam22 hasn’t exactly earned himself the most honourable reputation.

The X-rated podcast host (real name Adam Grandmaison) regularly raises eyebrows, not only with his content but with his unsolicited cultural inputs.

Last month, he attempted to put himself front and centre of the scandal surrounding the alleged leaking of Drake nudes, and now he’s being accused of trying to capitalise on the death of a beloved porn star.

Sophia Leone, 26, was found dead at her home in New Mexico on 1 March, her family revealed in a GoFundMe post over the weekend.

Her stepfather, Mike Romero, penned a moving tribute to the actress, whom he described as “always [finding] ways to make everyone around her smile.”

The tragic news prompted an outpouring of grief on social media, with Adam22, 40, joining the fray.

However, rather than offer a simple message of condolence or homage to the blue movie icon, he shared promotional images for his Plug Talk show.

Alongside the words: “RIP Sophia”, followed by a broken heart emoji, the presenter posted two photos to Twitter/X taken when Leone was a guest on the podcast.

The first pic shows the 40-year-old draped by his wife Lena the Plug and Leone, both of whom are dressed in nothing but lingerie and heels.

The next is a screen grab taken from the husband and wife’s chat with the 26-year-old.

For those who aren’t familiar with the concept of Plug Talk, it’s simple: Adam22 and Lena the Plug (real name Lena Nersesian), interview a female porn performer and then, at the end, they have sex with her.

Adam22 was accused of using Leone's death to plug his show (@adam22/X)

Adam22’s decision to share a reminder of their explicit discussion, which was filmed a year ago, was met with condemnation by fans.

“Really dude? Have some respect,” one Twitter/X user wrote.

“You know you’re posting her like this for engagements. Put a normal pic of her.”

Another chimed in: “Bro always makes the most distasteful posts for engagements.”

While a third lamented: “There needs to be an investigation into the porn industry for safer working conditions.

“Ain’t no way two dead pornstars and another in a coma and we're only two months into 2024. Something sus is going on.”

The commentator was referring to the death of Kagney Linn Carter last month and the hospitalisation of Emily Willis, as well as Leone’s untimely death.

However, whilst Carter’s cause of death has been confirmed as suicide, the circumstances surrounding Leone’s death remain unclear.

Kagney Linn Carter (left) was found dead at her home in Ohio last month while Emily Willis (right) continues to fight for her life (Getty Images/@emilywillisx3/Instagram)





In his GoFundMe post, Romero noted ominously that he and his family were not only faced with the “difficult process of grieving” but they were also “seeking justice for Sophia.”

Then, in a response on Twitter/X, the agency that represented Leone, 101 Modeling, denied speculation that the 26-year-old had taken her own life.

Instead, they said that her death was being “investigated as a home invasion homicide.”

At the time of writing, the Albuquerque Police Department – her local force – had not confirmed whether or not this rumour was true.

Sophia Leone's stepfather said he and his family were "seeking justice" for their beloved daugter (Mike Romero/GoFundMe)





Meanwhile, Romero’s fundraiser, which he created to ensure his stepdaughter has “the absolute best memorial” that she deserves, raised more than $13,800 (£10,745) in just two days.

“Sophia was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend,” the grieving stepdad wrote.

“She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her three pets. She enjoyed travelling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.

“As her stepfather, I want to personally thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time.

“Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings