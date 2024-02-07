Adam22 issues 'important message' about Drake's d**k

Adam22 has attempted to put himself front and centre of the excitement surrounding an alleged leaked video of Drake, even though, really, nobody asked him to.

The ‘Plugtalk’ host has been among the countless voices weighing in on the footage, which appears to show the rapper, 37, naked from the waist down in bed.

The clip, which went viral on Tuesday, prompted streamer Adin Ross, 23, to allegedly send the ‘Headlines’ rapper a voice note, complimenting him on his “f**king missile”.

Adam22, 40, real name Adam Grandmaison, responded to the Kick star’s lockerroom banter by furiously accusing him of “stealing my reaction to Drake’s d**k”.

In an X/Twitter thread, he claimed that the missile comment was the “exact thing” he had said four months earlier “when I evaluated a leaked d**k pic of his a girl showed me.”

“You should have at least called me and we could have reacted to his c**k together man,” he added in a post addressed to Ross.

However, some 10 hours later, the 40-year-old dad changed his tune, claiming he had “spoken to Drake” and had an “important message about his penis.”

In a video to his 1 million X/Twitter followers, he said: “I talked to Drake and I have to issue an apology to Adin Ross because I accused him of biting, swagger, jacking, whatever you might call it – in hip-hop that's a big no-no.

“And the reality is, is that the missile description – yes, I was the first person to say it, but Drake's d**k resembles a missile to such an extreme degree that I think it's fair that Adin says it as well.”

He continued: “A lot of the great hip-hop artists of all time have used the same bars as each other. Comedy – tons of joke overlap, stuff like that.

“So I do want to apologise to Adin and I do just want to, once again, salute Drake for that missile c**k and yeah, hope we see a lot more of it, hope there's more leaks so we can just do more d**k reviewing, because that's really what this is all about.”

His monologue was, inevitably, met with bewilderment on social media, as commentators accused him of shameless attention-seeking.

“The amount of thirst for clout, relevancy and trending displayed is sickening,” one wrote.

“The fact that you [sic] addressing it like it’s important news,” added another alongside a laughing emoji.

“Bro really spoke from the heart. Proud of you for saying this,” joked a third.

While a fourth remarked simply: “Drake don’t know you lil bro.”

