Police share update on Sophia Leone’s ‘suspicious’ cause of death

Police have responded to rumours surrounding the death of beloved adult film actor Sophia Leone.

Leone, 26, was found dead at her home in New Mexico on 1 March, prompting an outpouring of grief and shock on social media.

A GoFundMe page, set up by the porn star’s family, didn’t provide any details on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy but did note that a formal investigation into the cause of death was ongoing.

Meanwhile, on X/Twitter, the agency that represented Leone, 101 Modeling, denied speculation that the 26-year-old had taken her own life.

Instead, they repeatedly claimed that her death was being “investigated as a home invasion homicide.”

However, a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has since quashed the suggestion that the 26-year-old was murdered during a violent robbery.

A representative told TMZon Friday that the force had never made any indication that their investigations were centred on a possible homicide.

They stressed that they were regarding the death as “suspicious” but also emphasised that they wouldn't be able to determine the cause of death until toxicology results were in.

The APD rep also told the site: "We do not know at this time if [Sophia] is a victim of a crime so this is a unique situation."

Sophia Leone's stepfather said he and his family were "seeking justice" for their beloved daugter (Mike Romero/GoFundMe)

Lamenting her death, one Twitter/X user commented: “There needs to be an investigation into the porn industry for safer working conditions.



“Ain’t no way two dead pornstars and another in a coma and we're only two months into 2024. Something sus is going on.”

The commentator was referring to the death of Kagney Linn Carter last month and the hospitalisation of Emily Willis, as well as Leone’s untimely death.

However, whilst Carter’s cause of death has been confirmed as suicide, the circumstances surrounding Leone’s death remain unclear.

Her stepfather Mike Romero noted ominously on his GoFundMe page that he and his family were not only faced with the “difficult process of grieving” but they were also “seeking justice for Sophia.”



Romero’s fundraiser, which he created to ensure his stepdaughter has “the absolute best memorial” that she deserves, raised more than $13,800 (£10,745) in just two days.



“Sophia was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend,” the grieving stepdad wrote.

“She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her three pets. She enjoyed travelling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.

“As her stepfather, I want to personally thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time.

“Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.”

