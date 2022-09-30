Stacey Solomon has spoken about the Royal Family again, saying that she doesn’t understand why British people should pay for them.

The former X-Factor star became something of an unlikely Republican figurehead recently after a clip of her saying she ‘didn’t get the point’ of the Royal Family from a 2018 episode of Loose Women resurfaced online.

The video resurfaced online after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, causing her to come in for criticism online despite the fact it was a few years old.

Now, she’s given an interview with the Guardian criticising the Sovereign Grant, which is paid every year on an annual basis and was around £86million last year.

“I have nothing against the monarchy and the Queen seemed like a lovely lady, but I don’t understand why we pay a contribution to one of the wealthiest families in the world,” she said.

"Some of our kids weren’t even getting school lunches, and to know a huge amount of money is going to somebody who doesn’t need it, I just couldn’t get my head around that."

It’s the most recent comment from Solomon after the episode Loose Women resurfaced on social media.

At the time the 32-year-old said: "I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same. It could be us four sitting there, I just don’t get it."

Jane Moore, who was also on the same episode four years ago, told Solomon that she believed the Royals were "becoming like celebrities." Solomon agreed with this assessment adding "to me, that's all they are."

Linda Robson countered by saying that she admired the Queen "for duty, responsibility, figurehead. She's always worked really hard, hasn't she?"

Solomon amusingly replied: "But I'd work hard if the country paid for me to have like 12 houses and work really hard."

