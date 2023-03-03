Stephen Bear has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after being found guilty of sharing a sextape of his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans.

The court was told that the former Celebrity Big Brother star posted a video on his OnlyFans account and made more than £2,000 from airing the footage.

The video showed Bear and Harrison having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden on 2 August, 2020. The prosecution told an earlier trial that the sex at Bear‘s home in Loughton, Essex, was consensual but that Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity, did not know that they were being recorded.

Harrison said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him “never to send” it to anyone and “made it plain how upset she would be if he did”, the prosecutor said.

Bear denied all charges and claimed at trial that he deleted the footage that day and had shared it with no-one other than Ms Harrison.

He was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

Speaking after the verdict had been delivered, Harrison said she was “happy and relieved”, adding: “Today’s sentence is a vindication of what I’ve been put through.”

Social media users were quick to react to the news of the sentencing.

