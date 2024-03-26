Remorseful Stephen Colbert apologises for Kate Middleton joke

Stephen Colbert has apologised for the jokes he made around Kate Middleton on his show, following the news that the Princess of Wales is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The princess described herself as “well and getting stronger every day” after posting an emotional video message last week and telling others battling the disease “you are not alone”.

Colbert previously took part in a skit about Middleton on TheLate Show with Stephen Colbert, suggesting that Prince William was having an affair, before the news about her health issues had been released.

Apologising on the most recent episode of The Late Show, Colbert said: “There’s a standard that I try to hold myself to, and that is I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy.

“Far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family.”

Colbert went on to say: “Though I’m sure they don’t need it from me, I and everyone here at The Late Show, would like to extend our well wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough.”

The apology from Colbert comes after Kate spoke about the “huge shock” of the medical development and how her family have experienced an “incredibly tough couple of months”.

Kate also confirmed she had begun a course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February and described herself as “well and getting stronger every day”.

Since the announcement, a number of celebrities including Blake Lively have apologised for posting about the princess.

Piers Morgan also blasted comedian John Oliver as a 'smug p***k' for a joke he made about her.

