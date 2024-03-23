Piers Morgan slams John Oliver as 'smug p***k' for Kate Middleton joke

Piers Morgan has blasted comedian John Oliver as a 'smug p***k' for a joke he made saying Kate Middleton 'could have died 18 months ago'.

The Princess of Wales announced on March 22 she is having treatment for cancer in an emotional video and told others battling it 'you are not alone'.

She was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 when her cancer was found and began a course of 'preventative chemotherapy' in late February.

Kate is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as 'well and getting stronger every day'.

The announcement comes after weeks and weeks of conspiracy theories about where the princess was and what her wellbeing was like.

While speculation was swirling as to the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, comedian John Oliver appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

He commented with his thoughts on the edited Mother's Day photo, before making the joke which drew criticism from Piers Morgan.

Speaking on the show, John said: "There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago.

"They might be Weekend at Bernie's-ing this situation. I'm not saying it happened but I'm saying it's non-zero until proven otherwise. Until we see her sitting there with a copy of the day's paper."

Weekend at Bernie's is a 1989 dark comedy film with a synopsis on IMDb that reads 'two idiots try to pretend their murdered employer is really alive, leading the hitman to attempt to track him down to finish him off'.



And Piers Morgan blasted the comments on X/Twitter after it emerged Kate is having cancer treatment.

Piers posted: "I hope this smug p***k has the decency to apologise for such a disgusting 'joke'."

John has not posted anything on social media in response at the time of writing.

Additional reporting by PA.

