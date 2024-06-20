Stormy Daniels reveals the strange reason she decided to become a porn star

Stormy Daniels has spoken about her unlikely motivation to start working in the adult industry, and you’ll never guess what it is.

Daniels, 45, has said that she decided to make the step into pornography because she needed to feed her horse.

Yes, really.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's podcast Everything I Know About Me, Daniels – real name Stephanie Gregory Clifford – said that at first she never even planned on working as a stripper.

However, she realised she could make a lot of money by stripping – which she began in 1996 – much quicker than she could working with horses.

“I made more money in two songs than I did in a week of shovelling horse manure,” Daniels said.

Speaking on the podcast, Daniels also gave Donald Trump some advice after Trump claimed his guilty verdict was “very hard” for his wife Melania Trump.

Recently, former US president Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business accounts to hide hush money payments made to adult star Daniels to keep quiet about the affair they had.

With the guilty verdict, Trump has become the first former president of the US to be criminally charged.

Speaking to Fox News just days after the New York jury handed down its verdict, Trump spoke about his current wife Melania, claiming: “She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her. She’s fine, but she has to read all this c**p.”

