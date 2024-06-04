Stormy Daniels gives Melania Trump advice after husband Donald's conviction

Stormy Daniels has given Melania Trump some advice after Donald Trump claimed his guilty verdict was “very hard for her”.

Last week, former US president Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business accounts to hide hush money payments made to adult star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about the affair they had.

With the guilty verdict, Trump has become the first former president of the US to be criminally charged.

Speaking to Fox News just days after the New York jury handed down its verdict, Trump spoke about his current wife Melania, claiming: “She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her. She’s fine, but she has to read all this c**p.”

He added: “I think in many ways it’s tougher on my family than it is on me.”

But while Trump continued his attempts to gain sympathy following the verdict, Daniels had a warning of her own for Trump’s third wife, Melania – the woman he cheated on with Daniels.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror , Daniels said: “I don't know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him. Not because of what he did with me or other women but because he is a convicted felon.”

“It's been proven he is abusive; he was found liable for sexual assault and tax fraud and is now a criminal. He’s neither Teflon Don nor Teflon Con anymore,” Daniels continued.

Daniels was asked why she believes neither Melania, or Trump’s daughter Ivanka, attended court to support him.

She responded: “I would not want to expose my children to that dangerous environment. And Melania and Ivanka are both parents, they’re mothers who have younger children, and that would be my reason.

“You know, if it was the other way around, even if I wanted to support my spouse or my family member, I would choose the safety and privacy of my child over attending court.”

