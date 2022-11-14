We all love to see celebrities fangirling or -boying each other but this one has to be our favourite.

A starstruck Stormzy managed to nab a selfie with Taylor Swift at Sunday’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), documenting his mission to his delighted Instagram followers.

The British rapper performed at the glittering event in Duesseldorf, Germany, but this clearly wasn’t the highlight of his night: meeting Swift was.

In a clip shared on his Insta stories, the Brit Award-winner revealed he was on the hunt for a snap with the queen of pop. In the video, which was clearly taken backstage, he recorded himself saying: “Man’s trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift,” before calling out to her as he looked around.

In an update, he announced in an excitedly hushed tone: “I’m excited to meet Taylor, relax relax relax.” One of his team then began applying powder to his face, apparently so that he’d be camera ready for his big moment.

The next clip in the reel saw him walking with a spring in his step and beaming widely. Then finally, the moment came, and he cut to the coveted pic of the two new besties.

Stormzy beamed after nabbing his selfie with the pop princess @stormzy/Instagram

Later, in a live video, Stormzy proved that his admiration of the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer was genuine by revealing – and even singing part of – his favourite track on her new album Midnights.

He began by saying he felt “so happy, very fulfilled and blessed” for having met her, gushing: “What a woman, what a woman.”

Asked to name his favourite song from Midnights, he said: “Don’t ask me a silly question because you know it’s ‘Anti-Hero’.”

He then proceeded to sing the lyrics: “‘Cause I’m the problem, it’s me.”





Fellow celebrities were among the fans of this new budding friendship, with Strictly Come Dancing’s Motsi Mabuse commenting on his Instagram photo of the pair: “Lol. You did it !! Lesson of the day never give up !!! [And] we know Taylor don’t do selfies lol.”

It was a big night all round for Stormzy’s favourite gal-pal, who walked away from the EMAs with four prizes: best artist, best pop, best video and best long-form video.

"I felt like I learned so much about how making film can be a natural extension of my storytelling," Swift said as she accepted the long-form video award.

Her new bff knows a thing or two about storytelling. And about blossoming love stories, too.

