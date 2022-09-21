On Monday, Instagram model Sumner Stroh set the internet into a frenzy after claiming that she had an affair with Maroon 5’s frontman Adam Levine.

In a TikTok clip that’s been viewed more than 20 million times, Stroh claimed she and Levine had a year-long affair and also claimed that she believed that his marriage had ended.

Levine has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014 and the couple recently announced they are expecting their third child together.

But, eagle-eyed TikTok users have been digging back through Stroh’s TikTok history and accused the 23-year-old of taunting Levine’s wife while she was having the alleged affair with him.

In one clip, TikToker @venustinroof pasted together two of Stroh’s previous videos from 2020, with text overlay on the clip read: “Posted these around the same time of their affair. Seems super remorseful.”

One video saw Stroh lipsyncing a viral sound in which Olivia Rodrigo’s lyrics, “You’re probably with that blonde girl” are sharply followed by the words, “Er, I think the f**k not b**ch”.

In another video, she was dressed as an angel and TikToker Noah Glenn Carter explained the significance of it as Levine’s wife Prinsloo is a Victoria's Secret model.

Carter explained: “Some of them (videos) almost seem like she’s taunting Adam’s wife. Like this one where she’s dressed up as an angel and she has a song that says “walk like an angel” in the background of the video.

“And if you don’t know, Adam Levine’s wife is a Victoria's Secret supermodel, and Victoria's Secret models are famous for being angels. Because of that this video really doesn't look the best for her.”

In an Instagram story, Levine responded to the accusations denying that he had an affair but admitting he “crossed the line” in speaking to any else but his wife in a flirty way.

indy100 has contacted Stroh's representatives for comment.

