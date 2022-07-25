The Boston Red Sox suffered a historic loss of 28-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Friday (22 July).

And Sydney Sweeney, who threw out the first pitch, ended up poking fun at the team for their efforts on her Instagram.

"They should've put me in," the Euphoriaactress captioned a post showing herself at the game.

Various other images of her eating, taking pictures with the mascot, and getting ready to throw the pitch can also be seen.

People took to the post's comments section to seemingly agree with Sweeney's quip that she might've been able to help the team get a better score.

"Honestly, they should of- maybe you would of prevented the in the park grand slam," one wrote.

"You would've saved the team," another added.

A third wrote: "Girl, you were there for the worst Red Sox loss ever."

People also took to Twitter to speak about the Red Sox's loss.

"You're telling me Sydney Sweeney pulled up to the red sox game just to watch us lose 28-5???" one added.

"Most effective pitch of the night by someone wearing a Sox jersey?" another added.

Check out other reactions below.

Friday's game was a low point for the Red Sox.

Boston allowed an inside-the-park grand slam to Raimel Tapia on a ball that Jarren Duran lost "in the twilight, Sports Illustrated reported.

That extended Toronto's lead to 10-0.

Later on in the game, Matt Chapman hit a routine fly ball that was supposed to be caught but dropped in between three Red Sox players.

At the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays were leading 25-3.

The 28 runs that were allowed on Friday also marked a franchise record.

The only other loss in the franchise history that was worse came 99 years in July 1923 when they lost to Cleveland 27-4, the first game of a doubleheader at that time.

