Sydney Sweeney reveals her favourite video game is PS2 cult classic

Most of us can perfectly remember some of the classic games that we played growing up, the countless hours that were sunk into them excitedly after school, college, university or work (or maybe even when it was way past bedtime) and that unlikely win against your friend or family member and never letting them forget it.

And now actor Sydney Sweeney has revealed what her favourite was.

She recently spoke with IGN to say she 'grew up with a brother who games all the time' when speaking at a press junket for Madame Web alongside co-star Isabela Merced.

When asked what her favourite game was, Sydney said: "We would play the Simpsons game."

She also mentioned she would play Super Mario Bros on Nintendo DS too.

But there are a handful of classic Simpsons games the 26-year-old could have played growing up - did she mean Road Rage? Hit & Run? Or maybe even The Simpsons Game?

In a follow-up interview, again with IGN, she revealed which one she actually meant.

@ign Sydney Sweeney clarifies which Simpsons game she loved back in the day! #videogames #xbox #sydneysweeney #immaculate #neon #church #movie #film #movies #thesimpsons #roadrage #hitandrun #thesimpsonshitandrun #thesimpsonsroadrage #ign #interview #gaming #letsplay #gamingontiktok

Sydney said: "I want to say it was the racing game. Road Rage, it was Road Rage!



"It was old, it was on the Xbox. I always liked Homer."

For those that don't know, Road Rage is an arcade-style taxi game against the clock where players have to pick up and drop off passengers across a number of different maps as quickly as possible.



The quicker the player does it, the more time added to the clock and more points gained.

There are also bonuses available at certain points, such as getting a passenger where they need to be by hitting as few objects as possible, or the big Road Rage bonus where a certain amount of items need to be destroyed, such as lampposts, trees and bus shelters which give bonus time.

The game ends when the clock hits zero and there is a leaderboard to show who has the best score.

More vehicles and maps can be unlocked the more the game is played. There are missions that can be done too and it can be played on different difficulties.

The game was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2001.

