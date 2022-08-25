Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are allegedly set to split after 25 years following reports that Flavin filed for divorce.

Flavin reportedly filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” in Florida on 19 August, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Flavin is also said to be accusing Stallone of allegedly moving assets from marital funds. "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the court documents stated.

The news has led some people to speculate about the role of Stallone’s dog in the rumoured breakup.

Why? Because the separation comes just days after the actor covered up a tattoo of his wife’s portrait with one of his late dogs, Butkus.

Flavin is reported to have filed for divorce last week Getty images

The cover up led people to speculate about the pair’s relationship, but Stallone’s rep had told the Daily Mail that he “intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife” but the results were “unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.”

Following further speculation online, Stallone has now given an update and revealed that the tattoo was not the reason they broke up in a statement to TMZ.

“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” he said, although he did admit that the couple disagreed over “how to care for the dog”

Explaining that they are going “in different directions”, he said: “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May, with the actor posting a picture of the pair together and writing: “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife."

He added: "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, dedicated, patient woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”

