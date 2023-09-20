How to play Taylor Swift's 1989 Vault game on Google

Taylor Swift is known for dropping musical Easter eggs, and with the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version)on the horizon, a new Google game has appeared where fans can unlock the album vault track titles and features.

In a post to Instagram, the pop star shared a clip of the 1989 blue and seagull-themed vault, where the vault opened to reveal different letter flying letters - a similar rollout to her previous re-recordings Fearless (Taylor's Version)and Red (Taylor's Version)back in 2021.

"You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain," the caption read, referring to the commencement of "the search," as well as lyrically referencing the 1989 hit song Blank Space.





If you Google 'Taylor Swift' now, a graphic of a blue vault sitting in the sand will appear in the bottom right-hand corner of the search results.

Once clicked on, a series of jumbled letters appear on the screen in different colours along with a hint at the bottom to help fans figure out the word.

Altogether there are 89 puzzles to solve in total but Swifties need to collectively solve a whopping 33m (Swift is 33 years old) puzzles globally to unlock the vault, and the fandom has made it their mission to complete the challenge.

At the time of writing, over 27.2m puzzles have been solved.

After quickly realising the mission, the Google page was inundated with Swifties desperately to join in - so much so that they "jammed" the vault due to demand with the search engine providing an update.

(With some Swift-based lyrical puns, of course).

Since then it looks like the vault is working as fans get closer to cracking it open...

Swift's fourth re-recording of 1989 (Taylor's Version) is set to be released next month on October 27.

