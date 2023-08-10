Taylor Swift announced last night that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is coming later this year - and Swifties correctly predicted the singer would share this news on this day (August 9)

The pop star shared the exciting update with her fans during her last Los Angeles show after playing at the SoFi Stadium for six nights, concluding the US leg of The Eras Tour.

"And so now, here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day," she said, with the 8/9 alluding to the album title.

"You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show.

"There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you," she added as the album cover appeared on the big screen with the October 27 release date.

Swifties are of course thrilled at the news, but many in the dedicated fanbase saw this announcement coming with many accurately predicting it would happen on 8/9.

"So we all know the tour ends on August 9, 8/9, 89 but I was sitting here curious, how many active weeks of tour would that be or like weeks she's had shows or weekends which would also be the number of she would've played on the whole tour," @amberpunkrose said.

@amberpunkrose My sanity is gone









After counting four times, she realised the answer was 19 - "She's ending the tour on 19-8/9, 1989," the TikToker concluded in the video posted last month.

A viral TikTok by @swakbeauty asked "Is 1989 TV being announced on 8/9? She [Swift] almost let her out!" as a recent clip from The Eras Tour played of Swift singing 'Look What You Made Me Do' while dancers are dressed in her previous eras stuck in glass boxes.

The clip referred to Swift almost releasing the dancer in the outfit from the 1989 era, teasing the new re-recording.





The clip referred to Swift almost releasing the dancer in the outfit from the 1989 era, teasing the new re-recording.

There were also rumours circulating about Starbucks receiving a 1989 (Taylor's Version) playlist this week to play in stores, as @jessicagolich explained sharing a tip from celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi which suggested some news about the re-recording was coming soon.

@jessicagolich Rumors are swirling that 8/9 is the day for 1989 TV announcement





While another eagle-eyed fan @alexantonides noticed that Swift had an Instagram post scheduled, believing it to be the album announcement.

@alexantonides I am freaking out

So it looks like Swifties were spot on with their prediction.

This new 1989 (Taylor's Version) re-recording comes after Swift released Fearless (Taylor's Version)in April 2021, followed by Red (Taylor's Version)in November 2021, and most recently Speak Now (Taylor's Version)on July 7 this year.

