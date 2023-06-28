Australian Taylor Swift fans tell Americans to 'stay in your own country'

Tickets have gone on sale for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Australia, and such is the demand Aussies have warned American fans "stay in your own country."

The pop star is set to play five dates Down Under - two nights at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16 and 17 and then three nights at Sydney’s Accor Stadium from February 23, 24, and 25.

After an American Express presale took place earlier this week, and with presale tickets and VIP packages on sale for fans who registered with Frontier Touring today (Sydney at 10 am and Melbourne at 2 pm), Aussie Swifties have expressed their nerves about getting their hands on tickets.

Given the limited number of tickets available, some fans have posted warnings online to American fans who perhaps were thinking about buying tickets and flying over to see the concert.

Despite the 50 US tour dates, 14 million Americans attempted to buy pre-sale tickets – with only 1.5 million available on sale, leaving many disappointed American Swifties.

Many have argued that Americans shouldn't buy tickets to other countries as they have already had a 50-date tour, and that demand is high enough in Australia because there are only five dates - without the addition of fans coming from another country.

"I want to see no trace about people being rude to you because you've been warned," one Australian Swiftie said on TikTok. "Americans stay home."

@snarkywench A heads up on flying to Australia for #taylorswift if you’re American.

Another fan also echoed similar sentiments, noting how the ticket sale is going to be "pandemonium."

"If you're American, stay in your own country. I don't even understand how you should be allowed to buy tickets here," she said.

"You had 50 shows, Australia has five - that doesn't even just cover Australia that covers New Zealand - in two states, that's it."

“There are not even going to be enough tickets to go around for the diehard Swifties, and you want to come here? We’re really chill until you p*** us off. Don’t get on a plane, we’ll meet you at the gate. You’re not ready for that, trust me.”

She also asked Aussie Swifties to "please don't be greedy," and to not invite someone along who isn't a die-hard fan of the Anti-Hero singer.

Someone else wrote on TikTok: "If I don't get Eras Tour tickets because some Americans decided to come to Australia's five shows over their 50+ shows there will be war."

@samixwilliams preparing to fight for my life #taylorswift #erastour #erastouraustralia

Many in the comments agreed and believe there should be some kind of restriction that prevents fans from other countries from buying tickets.

One person said: "It should be only listed for Aus. Like have restrictions for the country, considering they’ve had so many concerts 😅 just so us Aussies have a chance."

"If their postcode isn’t Australian or NZ, ban them from buying tickets," another fan agreed.

Though others argued back in the comments section that people should be able to do what they want, which includes travelling to see Swift in concert abroad.

One person said: "The USA has 12x Australia’s population but does not have 12x the amount of shows, it is fair."

"I’m gonna be honest it’s way cheaper for US people to go to the Europe shows not Australia so I think you’re ok," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Say it with me…. people can do whatever they want."

Swift's The Eras Tour marks her first tour in five years, the last time being back in 2018 for her Reputation album tour.

Meanwhile, the general sale for Australian Eras Tour tickets will take place on June 30.

