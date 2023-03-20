Taylor Swift's stage dive trick shocks fans

Taylor Swift dazzled fans in her first two concerts of her highly anticipated The Eras Tour - and there's one moment in the three-hour long show that left everyone stunned.

The Anti-Hero singer kicked off her 52-date US Tour by performing in Glendale, Arizona on March 17-18, marking her first concert tour in five years.

And it's safe to say Swifties were over the moon with the performance as the superstar sang a total of 44 songs from each of her 10 albums.

But there was one part in the show where Swift had finished her piano performance of her debut single “Tim McGraw”, the only song she performed from her 2006 debut, self-titled album.

After this, Taylor - who was sporting a flowy crimson gown on night one - stood up and walked over to the edge of the stage and appeared to jump off the main section of the catwalk.

The floor, which was lit up, then displayed a clip of Swift swimming underwater to pull of the seamless transition.

(Causing a huge gasp from the concert-goers in the process).

Swift - on the big screen - then appeared to climb out of the "pool" and up a ladder and into the clouds, as the dancers then appeared hold large cloud props ready for the popstar to sing her hit Lavender Haze as she returned to the stage wearing an on-theme furry purple coat.

TikToker @awkwatree who was in the concert audience managed to record a clip of the whole thing.

"The most impressive moment from @taylorswift ‘s #theerastour night 1 was when she lept into a hole in the ground," she wrote.





Clearly, everyone agreed as the clip went viral and has received 15.2m views, with people curious as to what exactly Swift dived into.

One person wrote: "She really said I’m gonna make all this ticket drama worth your while," referencing the Ticketmaster fiasco surrounding fans getting tickets for the Era's Tour.

"I can't believe she held her breath under water for that long!" another person joked.

A third added: "I WANT TO SEE WHAT SHE JUMPED INTO."

"I love that this is specifically oriented for people in the higher seats to get the best view, so cool," a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "Okay i need to see a behind the scenes!!! What did she jump in to?!?!"

On her 2018 Reputation Tour, Swift previously explained in an Instagram story how she manages to get from one end of the stadium to another with the help of a rocket sled.

“It takes me from one place really quickly to another place, and the stage is so big that I guess we need that,” she said, as she demonstrated her mode of transportation, as per PEOPLE.

“Quick change in here … run, hustle down here. Lay down here, and then … I’ll just disappear to somewhere else."

