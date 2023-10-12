There's a good reason why fans care so much about Taylor Swift's hair

A new and devastating war is raging in Israel and Gaza and Britain’s prisons are full. And yet, one of the top trending topics on X/Twitter last night was… Taylor Swift’s hair.

More specifically, fans were desperate to know whether the pop icon had chopped her flowing locks after she was pictured on the red carpet sporting a touseled, wavy “bob”.

Decked out in an Oscar de la Renta gown and diamond necklace, Swift was a picture of Hollywood elegance at the LA premiere of her ‘Eras Tour’ film.

But never mind all that, people wanted – no, needed – to know: “DID SHE CUT HER HAIR?”

Well, it would appear that no, she didn’t, but, you know what, it still matters.



It matters because Tay is an idol to millions of “Swifties” who pride themselves on having an intimate connection with the multi-award-winning artist.

They proudly exchange friendship bracelets at her concerts and gobble up the Easter eggs in her tracks – everything she does has meaning in their eyes – including how she wears her hair.

And lo! They’re right! Because even her subtle up-do was loaded with significance.

As netizens were quick to point out, the style is a nod to her soon-to-be-released album ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

On the cover of the record (which is a reworking of her groundbreaking album ‘1989’ with the added bonus of five previously unreleased tracks), her beaming face is set against a vast blue sky, dotted with gulls.

And, you guessed it, she has her hair in a touseled, wavy “bob”.

Swift knows that she doesn’t need flashy campaigns to hype up the new release, which is out on 27 October.

All she needs is a hairbrush, a few bobby pins, and the knowing eye of her loyal followers.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.