Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger.

On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story.

"It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties."

Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour.

She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Digging into Ticketmaster, Swift revealed that "[my team and I] asked [Ticketmaster] multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could."



"It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," she added.

Taylor Swift / Instagram

Swifties were fuming on Friday after Ticketmaster canceled the public sale of Eras Tour tickets due to high demand and low inventory.

Some fans who were able to snag tickets during the Verified Fan presale spent hours in a queue and experienced technical difficulties when purchasing.

Others noticed that tickets purchased during the presale were being sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars on third-party retailer websites.

Swift said she is "trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward" but did not offer a clear solution for those who were unable to purchase Eras Tour tickets other than, "my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.