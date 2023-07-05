Taylor Swift fan goes viral for nailing Eras tour choreography

Swifties attending Taylor Swift's The Eras tour are going all out, whether that be with their outfits inspired by the singer's different looks, or making Swift-themed friendship bracelets.

And also learning stage choreography is all part of concert prep, like one fan who was spotted nailing the dance routine from her seat and the video has since gone viral on TikTok.

In the clip posted by Aubrey (@a.n.m.44), Swift performed her song Ready For It? from her 2017 album Reputation on stage at one of her Cincinnati shows.

And one fan in the audience was definitely ready for it (pardon the pun), judging by her dancing...

Viewers noticed a small figure in the background as she danced her heart out to the track and her moves were in sync with Swift's too.





@a.n.m.44 she can be my jailer #tserastour2023 #cincinnatinight1 #cincinnati #erastour #taylorswift

Since sharing the video, it has received 1.7m views and 214,000 likes with people loving the fan's dedication to the dance along.

One person said: "The girl in the back doing the choreo with Taylor makes this entire video."

"PLS THE GIRL IN THE BACK I LOVE HER," another person wrote.

A third added: "Girl in white shorts was READY for this."

"The girl in the white shorts is LIVING!!!!" a fourth person replied.

Someone else commented: "The girl in the back ATE," and a different commenter similarly responded: "girl in the back is SO REAL i was the only one in my section doing the dance!!!!"

The dancer in the video has since identified herself as Ashley Casebolt (@Ashley_8123) who duetted the original video and put a spin on a Taylor Swift lyric: "It’s me, hi, I’m the dancer, it’s me."

@ashley_8123 #duet with @aubrey It’s me, hi 👋🏻 I’m the dancer, it’s me. 😅😂 #CincyTSTheErasTour #swifttok #taylorswift #erastour





