Pregnant Taylor Swift fan documents dramatic moment waters break at concert

A pregnant Taylor Swift fan has documented her concert experience, which ended with her waters breaking at the show, and a new 'Swiftie' baby boy by the end of the night.

It all happened at night one of the singer's Cincinnati shows, as part of the ongoing Eras Tour.

The fan, known as Tori, went into labour three weeks early, just 20 minutes after Swift had finished performing, and had to dash to a local hospital alongside her friend who was with her at the time.

"Mum and baby are happy, healthy, and changed… for evermore", she jokes.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter