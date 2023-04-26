Taylor Swift fans have given an outpouring of support to a GoFundMe page for a fan who was killed on his journey home after attending the singer's concert in Houston, Texas.

Jacob Charles Lewis, a 20-year-old, was hit by a drunk driver after his car broke down on his way home with his sister April Bancroft from "The Era's Tour" show at the NGRG Stadium on Saturday night.

He had gotten out of his car after it stalled to push the vehicle from behind while April sat in the driver's seat, and that's when the drunk driver allegedly hit him his black Volkswagen Beetle.

The drunk driver fled the scene and was eventually arrested while April suffered minor injuries but tragically, Jacob was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up on behalf of the victim's dad, Steve Lewis and since it's creation two days ago, over $125,177 has been raised for far - exceeding the $75,000 target.

“Jacob will be remembered as a loving and faithful young man who was loyal to his family and friends,” Steve wrote about his late son on Facebook and shared the GoFundMe.

“His last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street. There is no way to describe the magnitude of this loss and the emptiness left in our hearts.”

The GoFundMe page for Jacob (left) after he was tragically killed by a drunk driver on his way home from a Taylor Swift concert GoFundMe

Swifties have since rallied round and left touching messages for Jacob after donating to the fundraiser.

"You were bigger than the whole sky. You were more than just a short time. Long live," one person wrote, reference lyrics from Swift's songs Bigger Than the Whole Sky, and Long Live.

Another person said: "I am honored to have been at this concert with you. RIP fellow Swiftie."

"Sending so much love to a fellow swiftie and his heartbroken family," someone else added.

Jacob's sister April has thanked fellow Swifties for their donations and messages.

"I cannot express the overwhelming gratitude from every Swiftie out there. Thank you thank you thank you. I will get to your messages eventually if I haven't already, your words have inspired me through my day so much," she tweeted.

The money raised from Jacob's GoFundMe page will go towards set up a theater scholarship in Jacob’s name at his alma mater, he was about to start his sophomore year at Sam Houston State University in the musical theater program Rolling Stonereported.

