Fernando Alonso appears to respond to Taylor Swift dating rumours

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has unexpectedly found himself being linked to none other than popstar Taylor Swift - and he had the best response to the dating rumours.

In a TikTok to his 1m followers, the two-time F1 World Champion was simply sat as he looked at his phone before giving a cheeky wink to the camera - all to the tune of Swift's song Karma from her latest album Midnights perhaps a nod to the fact he's seen the rumours himself.

"Race week era," the caption read with a winky face emoji, a reference to Swift's The Era's Tour?

The video now has 2.6m views and F1 fans, including some who also listen to Swift, were ecstatic over the Aston Martin driver's response.





@fernandoalonso Race week era😉 #F1 #F1TikTok #Formula1

One fan wrote: "YOU DID THIS ON PURPOSE, YOU KNOW WHAT YOU ARE DOING ALONSO."

"Fernando please confirm or deny, was mastermind written about you," another person said.

Someone else added: "OH MY GOD TAYLOR X FERNANDO CONFIRMED????"

"I think he knows..." a fourth person commented, referring to one of Swift's songs.

Safe to say people were pretty surprised to hear that the F1 champion's name being mentioned in dating rumours with the 'Anti-Hero' singer.



The gossip comes after news recently broke that Swift and actor Joe Alwyn broke up after six years of dating.

Like a lot of celebrity gossip and rumours, speculation on the topic grew via popular blind item Instagram account, DeuxMoi, last week - though the account did warn to "read with caution."

“A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso,” an anonymous email read that was shared on Instagram Stories.

“According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

Of course, it didn't take long for the internet to react the rumours with memes, as well as editing photos together of Alonso and Swift, whiles others joked about the height difference between the two with Swift being 5'11" and Alonso being 5'7".





































Fan edits of the two have also been made to the soundtrack of Swift's music - not exactly what we all had on our 2023 bingo card...









@rt3nenbaum more fernando edits with taylor swift songs because i know you love them🤭 #fernandoalonso #fernandoalonso14 #fyp #f1 #f1edit









@folksrequiem ok hear me out | #fyp #taylorswift #taylorsversion #fernandoalonso #alonso #f1 #formula1 @Taylor Swift @Fernando Alonso

The internet never fails to surprise us.



