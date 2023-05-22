Taylor Swift fan who missed out on tickets gets job as concert security instead

Getting tickets to Taylor Swift's Era Tour was a struggle for a lot of fans, but one Swiftie was a real "mastermind" by devising a solution to ensure he didn't miss out.

Davis Perrigo, an accountant (and a big TS fan) from Nashville was so determined to see the popstar live that he applied to become a security guard at Swift's Nashville concert.

Although Perrigo was unable to use his phone to film while doing the job and had to face the crowd as part of the role, it didn't stop him for belting out the lyrics to Swift's biggest hits, which one concertgoer managed to video.

In the TikTok, posted by Ryan Bailey (@sobaditsgoodwithryanb), that was sent in by one of his listeners called Leah, Perrigo can be seen facing the crowd but simultaneously (and passionately) singing his heart to 'I Knew You Were Trouble.'

"Loved this video one of my listeners Leah sent where a security guard gives Taylor a run for her money at one of her Nashville shows!" the caption read.

The video has since gone viral with 6.9m views, 1.2m likes, along with thousands of comments who loved Perrigo's enthusiasm.

One person wrote: "He was in front of section E night one. He knew all the songs."

"Davis is me. I am Davis," another person said.

A third added: "He was just so excited to be there and I’m happy for him."

"Give this man a raise she's right there and he didn't look back once," a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "Ryan Reynolds just wanted a unique experience of the show," noting that he looked like the Deadpool actor.

“I’ve been to all sorts of sporting events, this was the loudest I’ve ever heard it,” Perrigo told News Channel 5, describing the crowd as “ unbelievably loud."



He noted how at one point he was- “reprimanded” by Swift’s security, where he was instructed to “take it down a notch.”

“My wife, she jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion for someone who’s never been broken up with,” Perrigo said.

All in all, he says it was "a blessing that I didn’t get tickets," after working one of the coolest jobs.

