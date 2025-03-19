Taylor Swift has left fans convinced that Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming soon, as Swifties believe they found an Easter egg in her video acceptance speech for Tour of the Century at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

"I really can't tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tourmates, all my fellow performers, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew," Swift said on receiving the honour for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The pop star pointed out that it marks the second anniversary since the first show in Glendale, Arizona and shared how she's been "processing" it all now that she's off the road.

"People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something you're so proud of, or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end, if you can rise to the occasion," Swift explained. "And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I've ever done in my life," with it being the most shows she's ever done on tour, each date lasting over three hours long.

She added: "And the only reason I was able to take on those challenges, among others—the ambition of the production, the length of the show, the amount of shows, all the different countries we played in—that's all because the fans."

In particular, the singer praised her fans for their "passion and generosity" for travelling to see the tour all over the world, as she admitted "it blows my mind".

But Swifties being Swifties, they're always looking for the next clue about an upcoming project, and they couldn't help but notice that Swift was wearing a snake necklace in her acceptance speech.

The reptile is a symbol associated with the 2017 album Reputation and the Taylor's Version has not yet been released as part of Swift's project in re-recording her back catalogue.





In the comments section of the speech posted to Taylor Nation, fans were freaking out at this possible Easter egg and questioned if this was Swift hinting that Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming sooner than we think...

One person wrote: "No one talking about the snake necklace."

"IS THAT A SNAKE NECKLACE," another person exclaimed.

A third person added: "'REP TV REP TV THE NECKLACE IS A SNAKE' I shout as they drag me to the asylum where they raised me," referencing a lyric from one of Swift's recent songs "Whose Afraid of Little Old Me?".

"Her watch is a snake-skin pattern, her necklace is a snake, and her watch is set to 10:00 (if facing her) or 3:00 (if facing the audience). Can a Swiftie decode that?" a fourth person asked, as clocks have previously indicated what era Swift is entering.

Someone else similarly posted: "SOMEONE ZOOM IN ON THE CLOCK."

However, others were not convinced that this was a hint as noted that Swift is probably taking a long break after her two-year-long world tour.

"I hope she’s sitting back with her feet up relaxing and having fun, she deserves it. the most hardworking ever," one person commented.

Another agreed: "Guys she just finished her almost 2-year world tour give her a break please, Rep TV will come later. This girl needs a break."

"Y’all PLEASE stop with the rep stuff and let this woman chill and reflect and accept her damn award," a commenter posted.

(We might want to take this supposed hint as a pinch of salt after all we all thoughtReputation (Taylor's Version) was going to be announced during the Eras Tour, but in the end, this didn't happen...)

