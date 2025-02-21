A devoted Taylor Swift fan has claimed she intends to divorce her husband after he publicly booed the pop superstar during the Super Bowl.

Swifties tuned into the Super Bowl earlier this month, eagerly hoping to catch a glimpse of the 'Bad Blood' singer as she cheered on Travis Kelce from the sidelines. While their wish came true, it wasn't without an awkward moment after she was met with merciless boos from the crowd after appearing on the big screen.

Louisa Melcher (@loulouorange) attended the biggest night in football with her husband and his friends. What started as an exciting evening quickly turned sour when her husband joined the crowd in giving Swift a cold reception – despite him being a Swift fan, as per Louisa.

"That just tells me everything I need to know about that man," she said in a viral clip shared to TikTok.

"I'm divorcing my husband because he booed Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl, and I still don’t think he believes me," Louisa shared. "To be honest, he might want to start because I just filed my paperwork at the courthouse, and you can see right here the date of separation is this year's Super Bowl."

Louisa held up a document, and while the writing wasn't clear, she proceeded to explain that it was not because of the booing itself, but rather, "because of everything that it represents in our relationship."





@loulouorange It sucks to start over, but it would suck far worse to raise my future girls with a father who thinks it’s acceptable to publicly jeer at a woman just for existing 🙅🏻‍♀️ #superbowl #taylorswift #relationship #divorce





While questions were raised around whether the clip was satire or not, it didn't stop fellow TikTokers chiming in on the action.

"Valid. He was actively disrespecting one of your interests right in front of you," one wrote, as another reiterated: "The way it is highkey valid it says so much about him and his personality and ppl in the comments are not GETTING IT."

A third penned: "I don't care if this is a joke because this is so valid lol I’d divorce him too and I don’t even like Taylor Swift."

Meanwhile, others were left scratching their heads at Louisa's revelation: "This HAS to be a joke."

Another suggested Swifties "are getting out of hand."

