Taylor Swift's mum reminisces in emotional new teaser for Eras Tour documentary

Pop superstar Taylor Swift’s upcoming docuseries The End of an Era just got a little more personal, thanks to her mother, Andrea Swift.

Reflecting on Taylor’s early drive, Andrea says, “Very early on she just knew she was going to have to work really hard,” as clips show a 12-year-old Taylor performing school plays.

She adds, “But I don’t think you ever for a split second think it will become this,” marvelling at the scale of the record-breaking Eras Tour.

The teaser promises a mix of nostalgia, hard work, and the magic of Taylor’s meteoric rise.

