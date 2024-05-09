Glasgow college runs a Taylor Swift masterclass for parents ahead of Eras tour

A college in Scotland ran a one-off course for loved ones and plus ones attending the sold-out Eras Tour to help brush up on their Taylor Swift knowledge.



Swift, who will kick off the European leg of her tour in Paris, France tonight will arrive in Scotland to perform at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium for three nights next month (7-9 June).

Tickets for the shows were in high demand with 2.9 million fans attempting to get their hands on the 215,000 available, and it is thought Swift will put on the biggest show in Scotland, smashing the 2023 record set by Harry Styles.

With a month to go, Glasgow Clyde College (GCC) launched the masterclass to educate loved ones and plus ones on all things Swift - from the set list, relationships, different eras, and her iconic looks from her career spanning almost two decades.

(After all, you wouldn't want to miss out on some of the iconic moments from the show).

Attendees were also prepped for the different crowd chants they could expect to hear such as "One, two, three, let's go b****!" during the song Delicate and "Taylor, you’ll be fine," during the hit Anti-Hero.

The sold-out workshop took place on May 7 from 6-7:30 pm in the Innovation Centre at Langside Campus.

Robert Anderson, curriculum assistant principal at GCC said: "Taylor mania doesn't seem to be slowing any time soon, and we expect it'll reach its peak here in Scotland in June.

"We understand that not everyone will be up to speed on all things Taylor and might not get the full Eras experience.

"That's why we created this masterclass - to prepare those who'll be heading along to the gig with their superfan kids, friends or partners to ensure they have just as memorable a time.

He added: "Taylor's gigs are known for being so well crafted, and unless you're a fan yourself, you might miss some of the iconic moments.

"Our expert will take you through everything you need to know - leaving you a Swiftie in no time."

