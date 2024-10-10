Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to hurricane relief fund

Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to a relief fund to support those affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Communities in the Southeast of the United States have been hit by not one but two devastating hurricanes in recent weeks.

Hurricane Helene struck the Big Bend region of Florida on 26 September causing hundreds of deaths. The storm was followed by the arrival of Hurricane Milton , which made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida on 10 October.

Non-profit organisation Feeding America released a statement on behalf of their CEO, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, revealing the generosity of Taylor Swift, who donated millions of dollars towards relief.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts. This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” the post read.





“Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

Fans praised the singer’s kindness and generosity.

One person commented: “She is the true definition of class.”

Another argued: “And this is another reason why I will never stop praising Taylor. She didn’t announce this, by the way, so don’t even try to say she is doing it for good publicity. She has such a giant heart.”

Someone else said: “Proud to support this kind and generous woman, and so glad for the people this will benefit.”

Throughout her worldwide Eras Tour , the pop star also donated to charitable organisations in the cities where she performed.

