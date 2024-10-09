Terrifying simulation shows potential impact of Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton has been described as potentially "one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida," by the National Hurricane Center.

As devastation is anticipated, Florida meteorologist, John Morales, became when emotional he delivered the hurricane forecast.

With destructive storm surges expected as a result, how exactly will this impact the region?

Well, we don't need to imagine as a simulation has been created by The Weather Channel to give us an idea of what it will look like if the anticipated 9-feet surge hits the affected areas such as Tampa Bay.

Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams was able to demonstrate the predicted scale of the surge with FloodFX simulation technology as the water in the animation began to rise around her.

The graphics began by showing what 3 feet of water would look like, and she warned water at this height is "already life-threatening".

"At 3 feet above normally dry ground, water is already life-threatening. It's too late to evacuate," Abrams explained.

"Water this high can knock you off your feet, make cars float, and driving impossible. The first floor of homes and businesses are flooded.

Next, the water rose to 6ft and the meteorologist noted the consequence of this increase.

"Unfortunately the water is expected to rise even higher at 6 feet, above the height of most people. Vehicles get carried away, structures start to fail," Abrams continued.

"Anything can be in this water, sharp glass, debris, chemicals as well."

Finally, the water levels reached above 9 feet as the animated water towered over Abrams to bring home the extreme dangers of these conditions.

"The scary part is some areas could see surge values at 10 to 15 feet," Abrams said. "At this level, the first floors of structures are completely flooded and there are few places that it is safe when the water rises this high."

This clip has received over 1.1m views on X, formerly Twitter where social media users have described how "terrifying" it is to see just how high the water levels are expected to get and shared their hopes that locals in the affected areas have been evacuated to a safer place.

One person wrote: "That’s absolutely terrifying".

"If anyone in the evacuation zone is considering staying, I hope this simulation of the expected storm surge convinces you otherwise," another person said.

Someone else added: "Wow amazing use of digital / visualisation tech to highlight the threat to life and property from the storm surge Milton in Florida. This is another eg of why weather forecasters are trusted climate change communicators!"

"This is the wildest simulation I've ever seen. Hoping everyone in the area has evacuated," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, influencer backlash for 'Disney Florida trip' during Hurricane Milton and meteorologist emotional over forecast for 'horrific' Hurricane Milton.

