On day five of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, more economic and social sanctions against Russia have caused Russia's ruble to take a significant plunge of more than 25 percent. This is just the first of expected economic downfall as more sanctions come into play.

The potential financial implications of the invasion are seemingly putting pressure on the wealthy members of Russian society to prepare themselves for a recession.

These ultra-wealthy Russians, known as oligarchs are seemingly fleeing Russia to seek asylum in countries across the world and a Twitter account called Russian Oligarch Jets is tracking the flights.

According to the account, high-profile members of Russian society such as oil businessman Eugene Shvidler, owner of Premier League Chelsea F.C Roman Abramovich, and co-founder of Russia's largest steel producer, Alexander Abramov have had their private planes flown around the world.

It is not certain the oligarchs themselves are on the flights, the planes are just registered in their names. The jets could be loaned to other people.

According to the Twitter account, Abramov's private jet landed in Munich, Germany on Sunday then landed in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Monday. Abramov is estimated to be worth $6.5 billion USD.



Meanwhile, Abramovich's private jet took off near Moscow, Russia on Monday morning. This will be Abramovich's plane's second flight within 48 hours. On Sunday, another flight landed in Riga, Luxembourg. Abramovich is estimated to be worth $13.5 billion USD.

The account is run by Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old college student who often codes accounts to automatically tweet flight information from public sites like ADS-B Exchange.

Several flight maps have previously got press for showing how flights were avoiding Ukraine airspace.

Sweeney has coded other Twitter accounts like Air Force Tracking, Grant Cardones' Jets, and Celebrity Jets.



According to the pinned tweet on the Russian Oligarch Jets account, Sweeney is tracking other Russian oligarchs like president of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov, 10th richest person in the world, Vladimir Potanin, and the last leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev.

Several countries have banned Russia from their airspaces such as Canada, Belgium, France, and Italy. In response, Russia has banned flights to some European countries as well.

