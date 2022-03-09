Small business threatens Primark with legal action after they 'copy' designs

A small business is threatening to take legal action against high-street giant, Primark, after claims of them 'copying' jewellery designs.

July Child Jewellery filmed themselves heading into one of Primark's stores and compared rings the retailer was selling with their own collection - and there's little difference.

Sinead, Founder of July Child, emphasised the importance of holding them accountable when she told us: "Small businesses are having their credibility damaged by fast-fashion retailers who steal their intellectual property.

"We want them to remove our products or pay for the license."

