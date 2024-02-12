Kanye West fans rage at Yeezy Pods price cut

Kanye 'Ye' West has gone on another Instagram upload spree following the drop of his hotly anticipated album Vultures.

The album, which has been a hit among fans, includes nine features including his daughter North West. In the first of the uploads earlier this week, Ye shared the full Talking/Once Again music video with his 19.3 million followers.

Then came a string of promotional posts for other tracks and a video wearing an Alexander McQueen Jesus mask while attending the Super Bowl.

However, there was one post that riled a few diehard fans...

Ye uploaded a snippet from an interview, captioned: "YEEZY.COM EVERYTHING $20 AS PROMISED."

Items on the online shop include Yeezy Pods, Vultures merch and Bianca Censori's infamous 'WET' top.

While some flocked to Yeezy to cop the items, others were fuming they had paid $200 for the Yeezy Pods a few months back.

"Bought them for $200 two months ago now they’re $20 I’m sick," one person wrote in a comment that racked up 7,000 likes.

Another reiterated: "Kanye why the f you do this to us you literally had me buy them at $200 now they’re $20 you played me."

Meanwhile, a third accused Ye of "sh***ing on his actual fanbase," adding: "Same with T-shirt. Spent $300 plus tax, now that s*** worth 40 bucks and didn't even get delivered. Not cool."





Inevitably, the news soon spread to X/Twitter prompting an influx of memes...





















Elsewhere, Ye celebrated his album release with a screenshot of the Spotify Charts on 11 February, where he was crowned number one artist of the day.

"Cancel culture couldnt Cancel the Vulture (sic)," he wrote.

