Taylor Swift can now add "firefighter" to her list of accomplishments after extinguishing a fire in the kitchen of her New York City apartment when flames began to ignite.

The pop star was working on a song with friend and fellow musician Gracie Abrams, the track "Us." featuring Taylor Swift is on the 24-year-old's new album The Secret of Us which dropped on Friday (June 21).

But the all-night songwriting session took a dramatic turn when a fire broke out in Swift's kitchen, and Abrams recorded the funny clip to her social media.

"What am I going to do about this?" a concerned Swift said in the video as Abrams told her to use the fire extinguisher.

The Anti-Hero singer then joked: "I think we're gonna die," which caused laughter from Abrams who warned never to try and put out a fire with water.

We then see Swift arrive with a fire extinguisher in hand but grappled with it as she struggled to get it to work and can be heard saying "B****" in frustration.

Suddenly, the fire extinguisher proceeded to put the fire out... but the fumes and extinguishing agent also covered most of the kitchen.

“Our purses are ruined, and our shoes — and the whole room, I think," Swift said.

Laughter and coughing ensued, and Abrams then panned the camera around to Swift's cat who was perhaps confused about what just happened.

Along with the video, Abrams wrote: "Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. @taylorswift13 now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you."

Fans of both Swift and Abrams reacted to the clip on social media:





























Abrams has also spoken about the fire incident that happened six months ago in a recent interview with Billboard.

"She was such a legend — I don’t know how at this hour or in our state she knew what to do,” Abrams said on Tuesday (June 18).

“We both had an insane cough from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks.”



As well as collaborating on a song together, Abrams joined Swift as a support act on the US leg of her Eras Tour and will join her again when the tour returns to North America for the final leg of shows.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.