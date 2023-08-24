Swifties react to snippet of 'Look What You Made Me Do' (Taylor's Version)

She may be releasing 1989 (Taylor's Version)in October, but Taylor Swift is keeping her fans on their toes after a snippet of 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' was recently teased.

The re-recorded version of the singer's first single from her 2017 album reputationcan be heard in the trailer for Prime Video U.K.’s “Wilderness.”

Starring Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson and Eric Balfour, the thriller series is set to be released on September 15 on the streaming service platform.

Revenge is one of the key themes in Look What You Made Me Do, and it appears this is also a theme in "Wilderness" too, according to the plot synopsis.

"Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury."





"The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas.

"For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…”

Of course, Swifties were quick to react to the preview of the re-recording and pointed out that the original song was released six years ago today (August 24, 2017).





















Since this preview dropped, some fans have already noticed the differences between the original version and the new (Taylor's Version), and it's received mixed reactions.

























Elsewhere, others couldn't help but clock the timing of the release given the news that Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have parted ways with music manager Scooter Braun, who Swift had a public feud with over him acquiring the recordings of her first six albums, which inspired her to re-record her back catalogue.















Although a date for the release of reputation (Taylor's Version) has not been confirmed, it's not the first time she's shared a snippet from the re-recorded album.

A snippet of the re-recorded track Delicate was used in season two of the the Prime Video show The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.