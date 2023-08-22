Taylor Swift fans are rejoining after Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato allegedly 'dropped' their manager Scooter Braun.

Rumours were sparked on the four-year anniversary of Swift announcing she'd be re-recording her first albums after contractual issues saw Braun owning her masters, instead of her.

There were talks of Justin Bieber having also left Braun's management, however, they have been denied.

J Balvin was one of the most recent artists to part ways with him, having been signed in 2019, and severing ties in May this year.

