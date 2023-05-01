Fernando Alonso drops another hint that he's 'dating' Taylor Swift

The rumours surrounding Taylor Swift and Fernando Alonso have been getting more fuel than a Formula One car, and they show no signs of slowing down.

The speculation was sparked after both Swift, 33, and Alonso, 41 announced – separately, of course – the end of long-term relationships with Joe Alwyn and Andrea Schlager respectively.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi ignited the hearsay, claiming that Spanish newspapers had learnt of the pairing while stressing that it was still early days, according to Mail Online.

And whilst the two-time F1 world champion has deflected questions about the potential match, he’s clearly been having fun stoking the flames of gossip.



Just days after posting a TikTok showing him looking at his phone and winking, as a sped-up version of Swift’s hit ‘Karma’ played in the background, the driver was at it again.

On Saturday, he shared a video of himself training in the gym, with the caption “I’m lifting 22s” in reference to Tay’s iconic track '22'. Again, he made sure to include an ostentatiously suggestive wink.

The video was met with delight by fellow TikTokers, racking up more than 169,000 views and 18,700 likes in just two days.

“Lifting 22s, feeling 33,” commented one fan, in reference to the superstar singer’s age.

“He’s a mastermind, he knows all too well what he’s doing,” said another.

“Listen if you aren’t already dating her this is your chance to shoot your shot,” wrote a third.

Alonso’s mischievous turn came after he refused to publicly acknowledge the possible romance, telling reporters in Azerbaijan that he was just focused on the grand prix taking place there.

He added: “I usually keep my personal and professional life apart.”

And yet, sports pundits haven’t been able to resist revelling in the rumours, peppering their commentary on the big race with puns about the pop icon.

Sky Sports’s David Croft, commended Alonso for executing a "swift drive", joking that it was as though the Spaniard had been a “getaway car” – a nod to the ninth track on Swift's 2017 album ‘Reputation’.

His colleague Karun Chandhok also got in on the action, referencing the Grammy-award-winning tune ‘Blank Space’ by remarking: "Fernando Alonso's found a bit of blank space there ahead of him, with Lewis Hamilton half a straight ahead."

Chandhok went on to add: "At least he can say, 'Don't blame me, it's a car issue'", alluding to another ‘Reputation’ track – 'Don't Blame Me'.

Croft then upped the stakes by packing in a double-whammy and slipping in 'Style' and 'Would've, Could've, Should've' in the same sentence.

"Maybe that's Alonso's style,” he mused, adding: “And maybe at the end they'll say 'would've, could've, should've'".

All we can say is, Sky Sports' dynamic duo should really scoop their own prize for being world-class Swifties.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.